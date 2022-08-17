Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-10 Extender to receive fuel over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Air-to-air refueling is a part of the F-22 pilot basic course to ensure pilots are proficient in the intricate process of connecting the F-22 to the boom of a KC-10 Extender in minimal available lighting as the two aircraft fly within close range of each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
