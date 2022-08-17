A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-10 Extender to receive fuel over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Air-to-air refueling is a part of the F-22 pilot basic course to ensure pilots are proficient in the intricate process of connecting the F-22 to the boom of a KC-10 Extender in minimal available lighting as the two aircraft fly within close range of each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:43 Photo ID: 7392993 VIRIN: 220817-F-PU449-010 Resolution: 5604x3765 Size: 1.73 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.