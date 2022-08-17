Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom [Image 1 of 2]

    Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-10 Extender to receive fuel over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Air-to-air refueling is a part of the F-22 pilot basic course to ensure pilots are proficient in the intricate process of connecting the F-22 to the boom of a KC-10 Extender in minimal available lighting as the two aircraft fly within close range of each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    TAGS

    ACC
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    F-22 Raptor
    Tyndall
    Raptor B-Course

