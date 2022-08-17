Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-10 Extender to receive fuel over the Gulf Coast of Florida, Aug. 16, 2022. Night time air-to-air refueling is a mandatory training requirement for F-22 student pilots in the eight-month-long basic raptor course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

