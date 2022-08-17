Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Gulf Coast of Florida, Aug. 16, 2022. In order for student pilots to successfully graduate the F-22 Raptor basic course, students must demonstrate proficiency in 380 hours of academic instruction, 45 simulator missions, day and night time air-to-air refueling and more over the course of eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US