A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Gulf Coast of Florida, Aug. 16, 2022. In order for student pilots to successfully graduate the F-22 Raptor basic course, students must demonstrate proficiency in 380 hours of academic instruction, 45 simulator missions, day and night time air-to-air refueling and more over the course of eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7392939
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-PU499-1803
|Resolution:
|6048x3689
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Training with the F-22: Here Comes the Boom [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
