Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran

The track and field outside Magrath Sports Complex is known as Bowerman Field, following a memorialization ceremony Aug. 29 that honored William “Bill” Bowerman – the celebrated coach, mentor, innovator and leader, who also served in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II.

