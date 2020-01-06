Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The track and field outside Magrath Sports Complex is known as Bowerman Field, following a memorialization ceremony Aug. 29 that honored William “Bill” Bowerman – the celebrated coach, mentor, innovator and leader, who also served in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7392791
    VIRIN: 200601-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS

    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Bill Bowerman
    Fort Drum FMWR
    Bowerman Field

