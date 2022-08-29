Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander for operations, and Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, unveil the bronze plaque Aug. 29 during the Bowerman Field memorialization. Photo by Spc. Kasimir Jackson, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7392786
    VIRIN: 220829-A-XX986-002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 399.95 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran
    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran
    Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Bill Bowerman
    Fort Drum FMWR
    Bowerman Field

