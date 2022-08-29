Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander for operations, and Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, unveil the bronze plaque Aug. 29 during the Bowerman Field memorialization. Photo by Spc. Kasimir Jackson, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)
Fort Drum track memorialized for legendary coach, 10th Mountain veteran
