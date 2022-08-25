PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 26, 2022) - Rear Adm. (Maria) Lore Aguayo, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, met students from the Civil Engineer Corps School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 during a recent visit to Port Hueneme, California. Aguayo thanked the new officers for choosing the Navy Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) profession and reflected on her time at CECOS Basic 29 years prior and being a new CEC officer. (US Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7392790
|VIRIN:
|220826-N-UQ872-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Aguayo visit to us Navy Civil Engineer Corps School [Image 2 of 2], by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
