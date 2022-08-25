Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Aguayo visit to us Navy Civil Engineer Corps School

    Rear Adm. Aguayo visit to us Navy Civil Engineer Corps School

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by daniel davenport 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 26, 2022) - Rear Adm. (Maria) Lore Aguayo, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, met students from the Civil Engineer Corps School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 during a recent visit to Port Hueneme, California. Aguayo thanked the new officers for choosing the Navy Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) profession and reflected on her time at CECOS Basic 29 years prior and being a new CEC officer. (US Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)

    VIRIN: 220826-N-UQ872-1004
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN - This work, Rear Adm. Aguayo visit to us Navy Civil Engineer Corps School, by daniel davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Port Hueneme
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic
    Civil Engineer Corps School

