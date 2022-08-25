Rear Adm. Aguayo visit to us Navy Civil Engineer Corps School

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (August 26, 2022) - Lt. Seo Ki Seok, a Civil Engineer Corps School (CECOS) Basic Class 273 student from the Republic of Korea (ROK), shares information about his country’s naval commissioning program and his upcoming assignment in the ROK Navy after completion of CEC Basic during a meet and greet with Rear Adm. (Maria) Lore Aguayo, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic. Aguayo met students from CECOS Basic Class 273 during a recent visit to Port Hueneme, California. (US Navy photo by Daniel Davenport)

