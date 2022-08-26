U.S. Air Force Capt. Victoria Valos, 86th Medical Readiness Squadron flight commander, speaks of personal experiences at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Women’s Empowerment Summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 26, 2022. Valos shared personal experiences with attendees regarding the empowerment of women in the workforce.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 10:07 Photo ID: 7392524 VIRIN: 220826-F-LJ715-1139 Resolution: 1604x2012 Size: 2.33 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts Women’s Empowerment Summit [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.