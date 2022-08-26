Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts Women's Empowerment Summit

    Ramstein hosts Women’s Empowerment Summit

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Nataki Jones, 86th Airlift Wing key spouse, addresses attendees at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Women’s Empowerment Summit held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 26, 2022. Jones spoke of the integral role spouses play in the military support system.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts Women’s Empowerment Summit [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    women
    empowerment
    bias

