Ramstein hosts Women’s Empowerment Summit

Nataki Jones, 86th Airlift Wing key spouse, addresses attendees at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Women’s Empowerment Summit held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 26, 2022. Jones spoke of the integral role spouses play in the military support system.
|08.26.2022
|08.29.2022 10:07
|7392523
|220826-F-LJ715-1028
|2128x2675
|2.1 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
