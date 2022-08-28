Seven people aboard a partially flooded 26-foot catamaran head toward land 20 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Aug. 28, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew escorted the catamaran, ready to provide assistance if the vessel’s pumps failed to keep up with flooding. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7391852
|VIRIN:
|220828-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3457x2535
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT