Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas

Seven people aboard a partially flooded 26-foot catamaran head toward land 20 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Aug. 28, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew escorted the catamaran, ready to provide assistance if the vessel’s pumps failed to keep up with flooding. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 18:17 Location: FREEPORT, TX, US