Members of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew pose for a photo with two boaters at Freeport Marina in Freeport, Texas, Aug. 28, 2022. After receiving notification that a catamaran was taking on water with seven people aboard, the Station Freeport crew escorted the vessel and boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7391853
|VIRIN:
|220828-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
