Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew pose for a photo with two boaters at Freeport Marina in Freeport, Texas, Aug. 28, 2022. After receiving notification that a catamaran was taking on water with seven people aboard, the Station Freeport crew escorted the vessel and boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Freeport)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7391853
    VIRIN: 220828-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas
    Coast Guard assists 7 aboard vessel taking on water 20 miles off Freeport, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    Freeport
    RBM
    catamaran
    taking on water

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT