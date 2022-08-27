Dual Carrier Operations

220827-N-FM230-1121 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, center, has a conversation with Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, Jr., commander, Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), CSG-8 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 27, 2022. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Rodgers)
