Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dual Carrier Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Dual Carrier Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Rodgers 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220827-N-FM230-1121 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, center, has a conversation with Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, Jr., commander, Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), CSG-8 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 27, 2022. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Rodgers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7391841
    VIRIN: 220827-N-FM230-1121
    Resolution: 5013x3581
    Size: 831.62 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dual Carrier Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Richard Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dual Carrier Operations
    Dual Carrier Operations
    Dual Carrier Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GHWBCSG
    HSTCSG
    CSG-10. CSG-8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT