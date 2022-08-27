Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dual Carrier Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Dual Carrier Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220827-N-FM230-1167 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Capt. Patrick Hourigan, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, salutes while walking through rainbow sideboys as he departs the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 27, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Rodgers)

