Dual Carrier Operations

220827-N-FM230-1167 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Capt. Patrick Hourigan, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, salutes while walking through rainbow sideboys as he departs the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 27, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Rodgers)

Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY