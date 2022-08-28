Flying Squad Drill

220828-N-IL330-1047 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) – Fireman Levi Rounce, from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, participates in a damage control drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 28, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

