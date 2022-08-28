Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Squad Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    Flying Squad Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220828-N-IL330-1090 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class William Murphy conducts training on how to use primary air supply pack during a damage control drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 28, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

