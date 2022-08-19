Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party specialist with Combined Special Operations Task Force - Levant and the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron along with Joint Forward Observers with the Army and Naval Special Warfare conduct AC-130 and Fighter Integration at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 19th, 2022. In this exercise they designated targets and guided attacks from two F-15E Strike Eagles and an AC-130 gunship. Long exposure photos. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 Photo ID: 7391747 by TSgt James Bentley