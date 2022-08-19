Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party specialist with Combined Special Operations Task Force - Levant and the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron along with Joint Forward Observers with the Army and Naval Special Warfare conduct AC-130 and Fighter Integration at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 19th, 2022. In this exercise they designated targets and guided attacks from two F-15E Strike Eagles and an AC-130 gunship. Long exposure photos. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 08:28
    Photo ID: 7391748
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-DY904-1130
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS
    Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Forces conduct Close Air Support training with 335 EFS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    night
    jtac
    tacp
    long exposure
    starry sky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT