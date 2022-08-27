Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball [Image 6 of 8]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Faheemah Bostan-Ali, veteran, competes in sitting volleyball, during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 27, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 20:38
    Photo ID: 7391375
    VIRIN: 220828-M-FO238-2144
    Resolution: 2959x4094
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    WarriorGames22
    WG22
    WarriorAthletes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT