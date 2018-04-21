Chris Seilkop, current adaptive beach volleyball world champion and four time Paralympian, sits with team Marine Corps, during sitting volleyball, at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 27, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 20:38
|Photo ID:
|7391372
|VIRIN:
|180421-M-FO238-2290
|Resolution:
|5751x4023
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Sitting Volleyball [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT