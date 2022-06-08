Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper Fact Sheet

    361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper Fact Sheet

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Long exposure photo of an MQ-9 Reaper on the 361 Expeditionary Attack Squadron flight line at an undisclosed location, August 6, 2022. The MQ-9 is an unmanned aircraft capable of remote controlled or autonomous flight. The 361 EAS operates them in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper Fact Sheet, by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

