361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper Fact Sheet

Long exposure photo of an MQ-9 Reaper on the 361 Expeditionary Attack Squadron flight line at an undisclosed location, August 6, 2022. The MQ-9 is an unmanned aircraft capable of remote controlled or autonomous flight. The 361 EAS operates them in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

Date Taken: 08.06.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 by TSgt James Bentley