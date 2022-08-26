Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metal Cutting [Image 6 of 6]

    Metal Cutting

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220826-N-VJ326-1167 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Colin Walsh, from Troutman, North Carolina, cuts a sheet of metal with an oxygen acetylene cutting torch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 26, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Photo ID: 7390616
    VIRIN: 220826-N-VJ326-1167
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Metal Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

