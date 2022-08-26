220826-N-VJ326-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Billy Murphy, from Garden City, Michigan, ignites an oxygen acetylene cutting torch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 26, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7390611 VIRIN: 220826-N-VJ326-1004 Resolution: 4732x3155 Size: 868.26 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Metal Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.