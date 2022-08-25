Air Force Wounded Warrior Program ambassadors visit Kirtland

Staff Sgt. Jessica Thelen, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) ambassador, shares her story with Team Kirtland members at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., on August 25, 2022. Ambassadors attend outreach engagements and other events to spread awareness of the AFW2 program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer kanar.)

