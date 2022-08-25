Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program ambassadors visit Kirtland

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program ambassadors visit Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Antonio DelVecchio, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) ambassador, speaks to members of the 377th Security Forces Squadron about the wounded warrior program at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., on August 25, 2022. Ambassadors attend outreach engagements and other events to spread awareness of the AFW2 program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer kanar.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 16:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program ambassadors visit Kirtland, by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Resiliency
    Kirtland AFB
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    AFW2 Ambassador

