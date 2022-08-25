Air Force Wounded Warrior Program ambassadors visit Kirtland

Antonio DelVecchio, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) ambassador, speaks to members of the 377th Security Forces Squadron about the wounded warrior program at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., on August 25, 2022. Ambassadors attend outreach engagements and other events to spread awareness of the AFW2 program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7390584
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-TV976-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
