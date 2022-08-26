LDO/CWO Class 22110 Graduation

220826-N-PW480-0050 NEWPORT, RI. (Aug. 26, 2022) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 22110 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), reaffirm the oath of office during their graduation ceremony, Aug. 26. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency, and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)
