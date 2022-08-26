220826-N-PW480-2074 NEWPORT, RI (Aug. 26, 2022) Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Newport, Rhode Island, reaffirm the oath of office during their graduation ceremony, August 26. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:45 Photo ID: 7390307 VIRIN: 220826-N-PW480-2074 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 820.57 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCS Class 15-22 Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.