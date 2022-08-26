Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS Class 15-22 Graduation [Image 2 of 2]

    OCS Class 15-22 Graduation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikita Custer   

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220826-N-PW480-2074 NEWPORT, RI (Aug. 26, 2022) Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Newport, Rhode Island, reaffirm the oath of office during their graduation ceremony, August 26. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:45
    Photo ID: 7390307
    VIRIN: 220826-N-PW480-2074
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 820.57 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS Class 15-22 Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    OCS
    Naval Service Training Command

