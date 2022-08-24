Inert general purpose bombs, called MK-84s, arrive at the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, Aug. 24, 2022. The assets are the first tangible indication of the Wing's upcoming F-35 conversion and enable members to begin preparing for first aircraft arrival. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7389827
|VIRIN:
|220824-Z-XV261-1093
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|916.62 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG
