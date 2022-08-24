Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Inert general purpose bombs, called MK-84s, arrive at the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, Aug. 24, 2022. The assets are the first tangible indication of the Wing's upcoming F-35 conversion and enable members to begin preparing for first aircraft arrival. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 11:57
    Photo ID: 7389827
    VIRIN: 220824-Z-XV261-1093
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 916.62 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    F-35
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

