Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG

    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Huwilertran, a 125th Munitions Flight conventional...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Brian Cleary 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. - The 125th Fighter Wing received its first inert training munitions as part of its historic air-to-ground mission addition for the upcoming conversion to the F-35 Lightning II, Aug. 24, 2022.

    The inert general purpose bombs, called the MK-84s, are the first air-to-ground training assets to arrive for the new mission. These assets are the first tangible indication of our upcoming F-35 conversion, and will enable our members to begin training, thus ensuring that they are ready for the first aircraft arrival.

    “Today is a great day in the 125th Fighter Wing,” said Col George H.H. Downs, the 125th Fighter Wing’s commander. “The arrival of these training munitions is the first physical sign of our upcoming conversion from the venerable F-15C Eagle to the F-35A Lightning II. I’m thrilled that our Airmen will now be able to conduct hands on training at the 125th Fighter Wing, a critical step in our successful F-35 conversion.”

    "As of today, we are an air-to-ground mission," said Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Curtis, the 125th Maintenance Squadron's Munitions flight chief. "We have the fuses, cables, lanyards, and tail kits to build a GBU-31, version 1, which could be loaded on an F-35."

    The multirole combat aircraft possesses air superiority as well as air-to-ground capability. The 125th Fighter Wing’s primary mission has been an air defense mission since 1961. With the delivery of the MK-84s, the Florida Air National Guard is returning to its roots, where it flew F-84s during the Korean Conflict employing a mix of 1,000 and 500 pound bombs.

    In 2020, the 125th Fighter Wing was awarded the F-35 Lightning II to replace the F-15C Eagle that is reaching the end of its service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 15:41
    Story ID: 428061
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG, by MSgt Brian Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG
    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG
    125th FW receive first munitions for F-35
    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG
    New air-to-ground munitions mark historic growth for FLANG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    F-35
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT