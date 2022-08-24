Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing flightline operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    169th Fighter Wing flightline operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Everette Robinson, 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, marshals Lt. Col. David Way, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, to taxi at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, August 24, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily using the Columbia Metropolitan Airport while runway repairs occur at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Air National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    CAE
    Columbia Airport

