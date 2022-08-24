169th Fighter Wing flightline operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Way, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, conducts pre-flight checks to an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, August 24, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily using the Columbia Metropolitan Airport while runway repairs occur at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

