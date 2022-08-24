Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “The Commandant’s Own”, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, had the distinguished honor of performing at the National Museum of the Marine Corps [Image 11 of 14]

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Gunnery Sgt. Salvador Torres, musician, “The Commandant’s Own”, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, talks with guests after performing at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2022. “The Commandant’s Own,” performed multiple songs to showcase esprit de corps and honor the generations before us. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7389765
    VIRIN: 220824-M-KC226-611
    Resolution: 6035x4023
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    This work, “The Commandant’s Own”, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, had the distinguished honor of performing at the National Museum of the Marine Corps [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

