Gunnery Sgt. Benjamin Schoffstball, musician, “The Commandant’s Own”, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, talks with guests after performing at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2022. “The Commandant’s Own,” performed multiple songs to showcase esprit de corps and honor the generations before us. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7389767
|VIRIN:
|220824-M-KC226-1073
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “The Commandant’s Own”, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, had the distinguished honor of performing at the National Museum of the Marine Corps [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
