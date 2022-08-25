Tech. Sgt. Laura Piper is the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Marauder of the Week, August 26, 2022. She is an administrative personnel technician for the 387th Air Expeditionary Group at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.“My mom is from England originally and my dad is from Jamaica, so we would do a lot of traveling back and forth. It’s just something that I've grown up to love. It gives you a perspective of how other people are living, exploring the different cultures and getting to understand people. Now being older and having my son, that's something that I want to continue…to let him see the world.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7389157 VIRIN: 220825-F-DJ189-1008 Resolution: 5880x3913 Size: 2.46 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Hometown: PERTH AMBOY, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marauder of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Laura Piper [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.