    Marauder of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Laura Piper [Image 2 of 3]

    Marauder of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Laura Piper

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Laura Piper is the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Marauder of the Week, August 26, 2022. She is an administrative personnel technician for the 387th Air Expeditionary Group at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.“My mom is from England originally and my dad is from Jamaica, so we would do a lot of traveling back and forth. It’s just something that I've grown up to love. It gives you a perspective of how other people are living, exploring the different cultures and getting to understand people. Now being older and having my son, that's something that I want to continue…to let him see the world.”

