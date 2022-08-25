USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) transits the Straits of Gibraltar

220825-N-TC847-1079 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Aug. 25, 2022) Lt. j.g. Christine Chhor, ship’s navigator, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch as Officer of the Deck as the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group enters the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 25, 2022. The GHWBCSG is comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

