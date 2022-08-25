Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) transits the Straits of Gibraltar [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) transits the Straits of Gibraltar

    AT SEA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220825-N-TC847-1066 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Aug. 25, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Christine Costa, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch as Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Evidence (SNOOPIE) team photographer as the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group enters the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 25, 2022. The GHWBCSG is comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) transits the Straits of Gibraltar [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Leyte Gulf
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    CG 55

