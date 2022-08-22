Spent 5.56 mm ammunition casings are collected following small arms live-fire training conducted by Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2022. The special warfare Airmen conducted shooting drills that honed reaction time, speed reloading and clearing weapon malfunctions utilizing the M18 Modular Handgun System and the M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 03:13 Photo ID: 7389112 VIRIN: 220822-F-HY271-0346 Resolution: 4901x3262 Size: 4.05 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.