Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER [Image 22 of 27]

    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Liggett, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, fires the M18 Modular Handgun System during small arms live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2022. The special warfare Airmen conducted shooting drills that honed reaction time, speed reloading and clearing weapon malfunctions utilizing the M18 Modular Handgun System and the M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 03:13
    Photo ID: 7389108
    VIRIN: 220822-F-HY271-0306
    Resolution: 4544x3025
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER
    3rd ASOS Special warfare Airmen hone small arms skills at JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live-fire range

    TAGS

    Alaska
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT