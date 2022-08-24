Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek [Image 5 of 10]

    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Duval  

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Cavalry troopers from Ace Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division conduct water insertion and foot patrols through Bellows Field Beach Park Aug. 24, 2022. The joint amphibious insertion with Marines was part of a two-week multi-echelon exercise designed to validate Brigade Capability Set Integration (CSI), train and certify lethal companies, troops and batteries, and exercise the Warriors’ sustainment capacity in a dynamic and complex battlefield against a reacting enemy. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Duval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7389036
    VIRIN: 220824-A-BE343-005
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek
    Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th ID
    Tropic Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT