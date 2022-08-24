Cavalry Soldiers conduct amphibious insertion during Operation Nakoa Fleek

Cavalry troopers from Ace Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division conduct water insertion and foot patrols through Bellows Field Beach Park Aug. 24, 2022. The joint amphibious insertion with Marines was part of a two-week multi-echelon exercise designed to validate Brigade Capability Set Integration (CSI), train and certify lethal companies, troops and batteries, and exercise the Warriors’ sustainment capacity in a dynamic and complex battlefield against a reacting enemy. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Duval)

