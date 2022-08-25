Sightseers gather on Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT, Australia to view the Darwin Airshow, taking place as part of exercise Pitch Black 22, Aug. 25, 2022. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 participated in the Pitch Black 22 public airshow that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 01:08
|Photo ID:
|7388997
|VIRIN:
|220825-M-NR281-1032
|Resolution:
|11088x5536
|Size:
|20.99 MB
|Location:
|NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
