VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow

Sightseers gather on Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT, Australia to view the Darwin Airshow, taking place as part of exercise Pitch Black 22, Aug. 25, 2022. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 participated in the Pitch Black 22 public airshow that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

