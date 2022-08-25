Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow [Image 2 of 3]

    VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, hovers over the water during the Darwin Airshow as part of exercise Pitch Black 22 at Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. MRF-D 22 participated in the Pitch Black 22 public airshow that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 01:08
    Photo ID: 7388996
    VIRIN: 220825-M-NR281-1174
    Resolution: 3426x4283
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: NT, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow
    VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow
    VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    usmcnews
    PitchBlack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT