VMM-268 participates in the Darwin Airshow

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, hovers over the water during the Darwin Airshow as part of exercise Pitch Black 22 at Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. MRF-D 22 participated in the Pitch Black 22 public airshow that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
