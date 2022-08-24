Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Anthony Medina, from Rockport, Texas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, communicates with a sailor assigned to Sub Area Activity Okinawa during a language exchange event Aug. 24 at White Beach Naval Facility. Language Exchange events give Sailors a chance to build and foster relationships with their counterparts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, while learning about the culture of the host nation in which they reside. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7388845
|VIRIN:
|220824-N-PQ586-1344
|Resolution:
|7025x5018
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
