Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture [Image 1 of 3]

    Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa communicate with sailors assigned to Sub Area Activity Okinawa during a language exchange event Aug. 24 at White Beach Naval Facility. Language Exchange events give Sailors a chance to build and foster relationships with their counterparts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, while learning about the culture of the host nation in which they reside. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 22:55
    Photo ID: 7388844
    VIRIN: 220824-N-PQ586-1109
    Resolution: 7197x4798
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture
    Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture
    Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VOLUNTEER
    KADENA
    OKINAWA
    USNAVY
    LANGUAGEEXCHANGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT