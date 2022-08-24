Japanese and U.S. Sailors Exchange Language and Culture

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa communicate with sailors assigned to Sub Area Activity Okinawa during a language exchange event Aug. 24 at White Beach Naval Facility. Language Exchange events give Sailors a chance to build and foster relationships with their counterparts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, while learning about the culture of the host nation in which they reside. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

