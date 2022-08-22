Whitesburg, KY, August 22, 2022 - FEMA Corps along with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistants visit with local survivors from recent flooding in Kentucky to encourage folks affected to apply for assistance in their recovery. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7388788
|VIRIN:
|220822-O-RK738-692
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|15.04 MB
|Location:
|WHITESBURG, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of FEMA Corps in the Community to Assist Survivors [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS
