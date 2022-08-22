Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of FEMA Corps in the Community to Assist Survivors [Image 4 of 4]

    Members of FEMA Corps in the Community to Assist Survivors

    WHITESBURG, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Whitesburg, KY, August 22, 2022 - FEMA Corps along with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistants visit with local survivors from recent flooding in Kentucky to encourage folks affected to apply for assistance in their recovery. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of FEMA Corps in the Community to Assist Survivors [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky
    FEMA
    Region 4
    FEMA Corps

