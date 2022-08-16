Salyersville, KY, August 16, 2022 - FEMA/State Recovery Center in Magoffin County open to local flood survivors seeking assistance in their recovery efforts. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7388775
|VIRIN:
|220816-O-RK738-804
|Resolution:
|5417x3047
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|SALYERSVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistant Helps Local Flood Survivor [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT