Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice [Image 5 of 13]

    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts waterborne infiltration practice on Bellows Air Force Base at Waimanalo, Hawaii, on Aug. 24, 2022. Scenario-specific training increases the readiness capabilities and builds unit cohesion with the Soldiers across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 20:02
    Photo ID: 7388634
    VIRIN: 220824-A-LE512-0033
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice
    3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    Allies and Partners
    Free and open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT