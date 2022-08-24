3-4 CAV Waterborne Infiltration Practice

3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts waterborne infiltration practice on Bellows Air Force Base at Waimanalo, Hawaii, on Aug. 24, 2022. Scenario-specific training increases the readiness capabilities and builds unit cohesion with the Soldiers across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

